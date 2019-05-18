NIGERIA: Four Gay Priests Dismissed In Abia Anglican Church Barely 2 Weeks After 2 Priests Were Sacked For The Same Act

Ten days after the viral reports that Anglican Church sacked Two Gay Priests in Abia State, Another four priests have been dismissed in Anglican Church of the Diocese of Isiala Ngwa, Abia State

We earlier reported that The Arochukwu/Ohafia Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Abia State dismissed two priests for indulging in homosexuality.