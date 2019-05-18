jQuery Slider

NIGERIA: Four Gay Priests Dismissed In Abia Anglican Church Barely 2 Weeks After 2 Priests Were Sacked For The Same Act

By OGBENI OPA
https://www.withinnigeria.com/
May 18, 2019

Ten days after the viral reports that Anglican Church sacked Two Gay Priests in Abia State, Another four priests have been dismissed in Anglican Church of the Diocese of Isiala Ngwa, Abia State

We earlier reported that The Arochukwu/Ohafia Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Abia State dismissed two priests for indulging in homosexuality.

According to reports, Four more priests have been indicted and dismissed for the same act in another Diocese, in Isiala Ngwa, Abia State, and the names of the four priests are listed below.

1. Rev. Canon Emmanuel Nwankwo

2 .Revv. Kelechi Nwachukwu

3. Rev. Sunday Azubuike

4. Rev. Chris Achonye.

The Anglican Church also sacked two gay priests in Abia State

In a letter to all Archbishops and Bishops, signed by Rt. Reverend Temple O. Nwaogu, the Bishop of the Diocese of Isial Ngwa in Abia State, the 4 gay priests were found guilty of homosexual activities after a thorough investigation by the Church.

